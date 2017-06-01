RAILA says UHURU’s corrupt habits are behind the collapse of NANWAMBA’s over-hyped Sigiri Bridge.

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta over the collapse of Sigiri Bridge in Busia on Monday .





The Sh 1.2 billion bridge collapsed and left 25 people injured.





Speaking in Siaya County on Sunday , Raila slammed the President for taking over the project, with 'cooked' construction funds, saying his corrupt deals led him to..



