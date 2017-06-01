RAILA says UHURU’s corrupt habits are behind the collapse of NANWAMBA’s over-hyped Sigiri Bridge.Politics 07:18
Wednesday June 28, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta over the collapse of Sigiri Bridge in Busia on Monday.
The Sh 1.2 billion bridge collapsed and left 25 people injured.
Speaking in Siaya County on Sunday, Raila slammed the President for taking over the project, with 'cooked' construction funds, saying his corrupt deals led him to..
