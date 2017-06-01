RAILA reveals what UHURU/ RUTO have been hiding over unga crisis - No one will vote for them again

Saturday June 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of manipulating the cost of basic food commodities to gain votes.





Speaking in Kajiado County on Thursday, Raila said Uhuru/ Ruto have intentionally manipulated the cost of unga to win votes.





“They intentionally caused the...



