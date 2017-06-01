RAILA reveals what UHURU/ RUTO have been hiding over unga crisis - No one will vote for them again

..price of unga to go up so that Kenyans can go hungry and then lowered it recently to get votes,” Raila said.





He also accused Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government of neglecting the Maasai community in terms of development.





“These people also have no intension of bringing development to this area.”





“When they see me campaigning here they bring tractors and park them, pretending they are going to build roads but later drive them away.”





“They are fond of making false promises,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



