RAILA pulls another surprise on UHURU as he hires these notorious men to guard votes - didn’t expect this

The Kenyan DAILY POST 13:38

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has pulled another surprise on Jubilee after it resolved to hire vigilantes to guard votes during the August 8th elections to prevent any rigging.

Addressing ODM supporters over the weekend, Raila Odinga, through Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, revealed that NASA will hire youths to guard Raila Odinga’s votes in August to prevent President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee from rigging.

Kingi also urged NASA supporters to..

