RAILA, prepare for a humiliating defeat by UHURU, Al Ghurair printed ballot papers in which ODM won

Thursday June 15, 2017 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has sensed defeat and that is the reason why he is demonizing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Commenting on social media on Wednesday , Duale who is also the Garissa Township MP, told Raila to 'prepare for his fourth loss in a presidential election'.





Duale said Raila has sensed defeat and is only crying wolf further asking the NASA team to let IEBC do what it needs to do to run a credible election.





