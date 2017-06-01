RAILA ODINGA’s NASA releases a SHOCKING dossier on UHURU’s mysterious brother, MUHOHO.

Wednesday June 14,2017 - National Super Alliance leaders have asked Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer, Ezra Chioba, and Director of Election Operations and Voter Registration, Immaculate Kasait, to resign over the sh 2.5 billion ballot printing tender that was awarded to Al Ghurair Company from Dubai.





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, NASA leaders led by Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula said they have information that Chiloba and Kasait were used by State House in awarding the tender to the Dubai based firm.





Mudavadi said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, is the..



