RAILA ODINGA’s men have no respect for women! See how KHALWALE insulted someone’s mother

Thursday June 29, 2017 - Kenyans on social media were shocked on Thursday after Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale 'abused' women during an argument with one of his followers.





The incident happened after Khalwale, who is also a NASA luminary engaged in a Twitter conversation with a Kenyan but ended the conversation by insulting him with his mother.





“Excuse me. Did u expect me to make your mother pregnant for you to know that am a performer?" Khalwale wrote after the guy asked him to tell Kenyans what he had done for Kenyans.





The tweet, which he...



