RAILA ODINGA’s men have no respect for women! See how KHALWALE insulted someone’s mother

..was replying to was however deleted.

But Khalwale's tweet was not taken lightly as his followers and supporters showed their displeasure with the Kakamega Senator’s unfortunate remarks.


"Haki Bonny I don't know u this way, control your temper, you are way above this, you can't chase a madman who takes away your clothes when bathing,” Moses Andati wrote.

“It's very unfortunate for someone calling themselves a leader using such a language diminishing women,” Martin Ndirangu   wrote.

Khalwale is one of the senior-most leaders in NASA under the leadership of Raila Odinga.

