RAILA ODINGA will never be President of Kenya, he loves tear gas and being in opposition - DIDA

Thursday June 29, 2017 - Controversial presidential candidate, Abduba Dida, has said NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, loves teargas and confrontation with the government.





In an interview with a local daily on Wednesday , Dida said Raila Odinga can fall sick if he fails to oppose or confront the Government.





“I know Raila loves teargas and can’t go three months without it.”





“If he tries, he will be sick,” said Dida.





Dida also...



