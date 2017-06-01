RAILA ODINGA will never be President of Kenya, he loves tear gas and being in opposition - DIDA

...dismissed claims that the Al Ghurair ballot printing tender is adulterated.





He said he did not find anything mischievous in the process of awarding the Sh2.5 billion tender to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company of Dubai.





“When you visit a home you have a right as a visitor to see the father so you feel at home in the new place.”





“It is common knowledge,” Dida said.





He further stated that IEBC demonstrated to all presidential candidates the steps taken by the firm to ensure the process could not be compromised in favour of Jubilee.





“It is not bad that Uhuru met the investors since they were coming to his country,” said Dida.





