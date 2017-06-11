RAILA ODINGA will die after election – MOSES KURIA says and prays for his death(VIDEO)

Sunday June 11,2017 -Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has now claimed that National Super Alliance(NASA) Presidential candidate , Moses Kuria will die after August 8 general election.





In a video circulating online, the controversial legislator says that he speaks directly to God whose wish is to see Raila Odinga lose in elections.





“Let me tell you, I speak with God directly. He proposed to me a deal for you and he said this man Raila if we make him lose the election, God will kill him,” said Kuria.





“And we have come to make sure Raila loses isn’t it? And lets God do his work and kills him. Today have come with many leaders with me,” Kuria added.





The venomous lawmaker also urged Jubilee supporters to come out in large numbers on August 8 and send send Raila Odinga to ‘permanent leave’ where he will speaking with Angel Gabriel and Joshua.





Here’s a video of Kuria praying for Raila’s death.



