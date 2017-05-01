RAILA ODINGA will beat UHURU/ RUTO badly in August – SHOCKING ‘NIS’ report reveals

Thursday June 1, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will be the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya in August if the latest National Intelligence Service (NIS) report is anything to go by.





According to the report leaked by a NIS sleuth who works a double agent and feeds Raila Odinga with secret Government information, currently Uhuru and Raila are at 48 percent each and Raila Odinga is expected to close the gap to 50 percent before the month of July.





However, the launch of..



