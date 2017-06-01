RAILA ODINGA wants 50 RECCE officers and 11 vehicles because he is now a Presidential candidate

Thursday June 8, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential Candidate, Raila Odinga, has requested 50 bodyguards from the Interior Ministry but Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, has rejected the request.





Besides the bodyguards, Raila has also asked the Government to provide him with 11 new cars.





President Uhuru Kenyatta has about 100 police officers from the elite Reece Squad of the paramilitary General Service Unit (GSU).





His deputy, William Ruto, is also guarded by..



