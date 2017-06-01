RAILA ODINGA told by MUTHAMA to forget UKAMBANI votes, they belong to UHURU/ RUTO!

Thursday June 29, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been told to forget Ukambani votes during the August 8 th General Election.





Speaking on Thursday , Machakos Women Representative hopeful, Agnes Muthama Kavindu, said Ukambani votes belong to President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is a development oriented leader.





Kavindu, who is the wife to Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama said that President Uhuru Kenyatta enjoys...



