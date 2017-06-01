RAILA ODINGA told by MUTHAMA to forget UKAMBANI votes, they belong to UHURU/ RUTO!Politics 08:45
Thursday June 29, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been told to forget Ukambani votes during the August 8th General Election.
Speaking on Thursday, Machakos Women Representative hopeful, Agnes Muthama Kavindu, said Ukambani votes belong to President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is a development oriented leader.
Kavindu, who is the wife to Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama said that President Uhuru Kenyatta enjoys...
Page 1 2