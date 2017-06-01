RAILA ODINGA to expel Whites from Kenya like MUGABE if he is elected President in August elections

Monday June 12, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has promised to dismantle white-owned ranches in Kenya to prevent chaos if he wins the August 8 th General Elections.





White Ranches in Kenya particularly in Laikipia County have been experiencing invasions, leading to violent confrontations between herders and owners.





“These ranches are too big and the people don’t even live there,”





“They live in Europe and...



