‘RAILA ODINGA’ spotted having fun at a pub in Embakasi – HILARIOUS VIDEO.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - Opposition leader and presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is without a doubt the most mimicked politician in Kenya.





Several comedians have made a living by imitating the former Prime Minister.





These revelers at pub in Embakasi got free entertainment from this guy who can imitated Baba to a fault.





From ‘Vitendawili’ to his signature dancing style, this guy nailed it.





Watch the video below.



