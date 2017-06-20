‘RAILA ODINGA’ spotted having fun at a pub in Embakasi – HILARIOUS VIDEO.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - Opposition leader and presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is without a doubt the most mimicked politician in Kenya.

Several comedians have made a living by imitating the former Prime Minister.

These revelers at pub in Embakasi got free entertainment from this guy who can imitated Baba to a fault.

From ‘Vitendawili’ to his signature dancing style, this guy nailed it.

Watch the video below.

