RAILA ODINGA says he is UHURU/ RUTO’s key manifesto – They have nothing to offer Kenyans!

Monday June 26, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has pocked holes at Jubilee’s manifesto saying it is just a blank paper to hoodwink Kenyans.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, launched their manifesto today at Kasarani Gymnasium.





For Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team spend too much time discussing him instead of fixing the country’s economy.





“Our competitors do..



