RAILA ODINGA receives a huge boost as other presidential candidates wants AL GHURAIR deal cancelled.

Saturday June 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, received a huge boost on Friday after 4 other presidential candidates supported his move to have the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cancel the Sh 2.5 billion ballot paper tender.





According to Raila Odinga, the company that was awarded the tender, Al Ghurair publishing firm from Dubai, has links with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta.





Raila’s calls to have the tender cancelled have received a boost from...



