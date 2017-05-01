RAILA ODINGA moves to stem fallout in Nyanza after JOHO and OBURU were humiliated in Siaya

Friday June 2, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is set to meet ODM winners and losers of party primaries from Nyanza in a bid to stem a possible fallout.





The meeting will serve to heal the wounds inflicted by the shambolic nominations that have seen staunch supporters defect to contest as Independent candidates.





The meeting comes days after Mombasa Governor Ali Haasan Joho, who is..



