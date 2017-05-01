RAILA ODINGA is a demon that we must exorcise in August - UHURU tells KIKUYUs in Naivasha

Monday June 5, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Jubilee supporters to come out in large numbers to vote for him in August to ensure National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, never sees the light of day.





Speaking while on a Jubilee campaign trail in Naivasha yesterday, Uhuru painted Raila Odinga as a cancer which must be uprooted and a demon that must be exorcised by all Kenyans in August.





He criticized the..



