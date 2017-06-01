RAILA ODINGA is copying UHURU in everything that he does - Was he advised by a Nigerian juju-man?

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is literally copying what President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing every day.





A day after Uhuru held a Harambee to raise campaign cash, now the aging opposition leader has organized another harambee to raise campaign cash.





According to organizers of the Harambee, those sitting with the former Premier (platinum) will have to pay Sh 10 million a plate.





Gold donors will pay 5 million a plate and..



