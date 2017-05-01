RAILA ODINGA is copying me in everything I do - UHURU says as he also gives him a new name

RAILA ODINGA is copying me in everything I do - UHURU says as he also gives him a new namePolitics 15:10
Sunday June 4, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta attacked NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, accusing him of copying his agenda for Kenyans.
Speaking during a campaign rally in Nakuru on Saturday, Uhuru said Raila heard him and his deputy, William Ruto, assuring Kenyans of free primary and secondary school education, if they get elected for a second term.
Uhuru said Raila copied the idea and he is now going round promising Kenyans the same thing if...
