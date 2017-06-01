RAILA ODINGA is begging for Sh 410 million from Kenyans to stop UHURU/ RUTO from rigging the election.

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is seeking Sh410 million from well wishers for the 'adopt a polling station' strategy for guarding his presidential votes.





Speaking on Wednesday when he met NASA stakeholders in Nairobi, Raila said for him to adopt a polling a station, he needs Sh 10,000 per polling station and this translates to Sh 410 million because Kenya has over 41,000 polling stations.





“It costs Sh10, 000 to..



