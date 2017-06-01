RAILA ODINGA in a shock of his life as WAIGURU emerges with a surprise on him - He is headed to jail

..continue with the case if Raila’s submissions are not filed,” said the judge.





Waiguru has sued Raila Odinga for defamation for linking her to the NYS scandal.





But in response, Raila has demanded a lifestyle audit against the former Devolution CS to make his case.





However, Waiguru told the court that she cannot disclose her earnings to Raila Odinga and asked the court to dismiss his application for a lifestyle audit against her.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



