RAILA ODINGA has sensed defeat in August, that is why he is behaving like a mad man in the market.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 16:30

Thursday June 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has sensed defeat and that is the reason why he is behaving like a mad man, Deputy President William Ruto has said.


Speaking in Murang’a County on Wednesday, Ruto said Raila Odinga should bow out of the August 8th General Election because he seems to be unprepared.

“He doesn’t want to face us and..

