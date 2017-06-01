RAILA ODINGA has sensed defeat in August, that is why he is behaving like a mad man in the market.

Thursday June 22, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has sensed defeat and that is the reason why he is behaving like a mad man, Deputy President William Ruto has said.





Speaking in Murang’a County on Wednesday , Ruto said Raila Odinga should bow out of the August 8 th General Election because he seems to be unprepared.





“He doesn’t want to face us and..



