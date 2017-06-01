RAILA ODINGA has panicked over UHURU’s campaigns in KISII and NYAMIRA – See what he said.

..castigated Uhuru Kenyatta for using taxpayer’s money to compensate the IDPS.





Nominated MP, Oburu Odinga, attacked Uhuru saying he was committing an offence by giving out money during the campaign period.





Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, also demanded for an audit and asked Uhuru to stop using compensation as a way of winning voters.





“Some of us lost relatives during the violence and it is painful to see the President, who did not suffer during that period, walking around with a cheque purporting to be compensating some people in this reparation scheme,” Kaluma said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



