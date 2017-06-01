RAILA ODINGA has nothing new to offer Kenyans, just his usual vitendawili - UHURU tell the KISII

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked members of the Kisii community to ignore National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders since they have nothing new to offer to Kenyans.





Speaking at Masimba High School in Kisii County on Tuesday , Uhuru said NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga are only making noise but they have no agenda for Kenyans.





“They are always criticising everything we do.”





“They criticised the standard gauge railway, but, last week, we launched it and..



