RAILA ODINGA has nothing new to offer Kenyans, just his usual vitendawili - UHURU tell the KISII

..we’ve already secured money to extend it.”





“It will pass here in Kisii to Kisumu,” Uhuru said.





“They have a right to contest elections, but let them tell Kenyans what they want to do for them because Kenyans are smart people — they are not for divisive politics, propaganda and insults.”





“We don’t want to go back to the 2007-08 violence.” Uhuru added.





The Head of State also said he deserves to be re-elected based on his development record.





He cited roads, energy and healthcare, “as some of the areas, where his administration has done well”.





