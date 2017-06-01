RAILA ODINGA has a Master’s Degree in dividing Kenyans on tribal lines - UHURU says in Muranga.

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused National Super Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, of using propaganda with an aim of dividing Kenyans.





Speaking in Muranga County on Wednesday, Uhuru said the sentiments that Raila Odinga made in Kajiado County were aimed at dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines.





"Do you want a President of Kenya or a President of a few tribes?" Uhuru asked his supporters.





The Head of State said Kenyans will..



