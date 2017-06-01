RAILA ODINGA has already won the August elections! UHURU is going to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - Homa Bay town MP, Peter Kaluma, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has already won the election and he should now concentrate on how to secure his votes in August.





Appearing on Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Kaluma said Raila is assured of over 10 million votes and this is a convincing win August.





“The figures show that NASA has already won the elections, we are preparing for a big celebration after the..



