RAILA ODINGA deserved the Madaraka Day humiliation, he follows UHURU like a housefly - ALAI says.

Saturday June 3, 2017 - Controversial blogger, Robert Alai, has congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for snubbing Raila Odinga during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Nyeri County on Thursday .





Uhuru and Ruto did not acknowledge the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate during the colourful event at Kabiruini Grounds Nyeri.





Some Kenyans were exasperated by this move but Alai’s opinion was different.





He said Raila was treated just fine, just like any other Kenyan, and he..



