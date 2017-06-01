RAILA ODINGA as President, Kenyan children will have the following things! UHURU/ RUTO failed them

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said a NASA Government will give free uniforms, desks and food to school going children once elected into office in August.


Speaking in a series of campaigns at Kajiado on Tuesday, Odinga said his Government will pay school fees to all children in primary and secondary schools from September this year.

Raila said he will seal corruption loopholes and use seized wealth to

