RAILA is set to build a super highway from Mombasa to Busia after evicting UHURU from State House

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said he will construct a multi-billion super highway from Mombasa to the Busia border if he wins the Presidency in August.





Speaking during a rally in Busia on Sunday , Raila said the ultra modern Super Highway will connect Uganda and Kenya thereby promoting trade between the two countries.





Raila said he had the idea of building the road in 2002 when he..



