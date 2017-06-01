RAILA is a pathological liar, I’m ashamed to be a LUO like him! NICHOLAS GUMBO shocks the nation

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Rarieda Member of Parliament, Nicholas Gumbo, has dismissed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s claims that he is bribing voters ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday while on a campaign trail, Gumbo, who is running for the Siaya Governorship as an Independent candidate, termed Raila Odinga as a pathological liar, saying accusations against him will not change his resolve to unseat ODM Governor, Cornel Rasanga.





He challenged Raila Odinga to..



