RAILA is an institution & is above the law after he asked MAASAIs to expel KIKUYUs! No one can arrest him

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga is an institution and nobody can arrest him even if he calls for Kenyans to kill each other.





Last week, Raila Odinga who was campaigning in Kajiado, asked the Maasai community to evict Kikuyus from Kajiado County by terming them as unwanted foreigners.





Following his statement, Kuria said that the first case National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) handled dismally was that of Raila when he allegedly made inciting remarks on Kass FM.





Kuria, as the post reads, provided an audio clip to NCIC and Raila could be heard making statements seen to turn Kalenjins against Kikuyus.





But, he said, “They had a..



