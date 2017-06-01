RAILA is going to Bondo in August! See the miracle that happened to UHURU in KISII on Tuesday

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta will be re-elected by a landslide in August if what happened in Kisii County on Tuesday is anything to go by.





Uhuru, who was not accompanied by his Deputy, William Ruto, received a thunderous welcome in the region which is regarded as an opposition stronghold.





At the Jogoo junction, Uhuru was welcomed by a sea of humanity who danced and sang in praise of the youthful son of Jomo.





The father of the nation cautioned Kisii residents not to be incited by selfish politicians who want to set them against each other.





He said opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga have been going around the country inciting tribes against each other.





Here are..



