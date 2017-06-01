RAILA has numbers and will beat UHURU badly in August; IEBC knows it - Tharaka Women Rep reveals

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Former Prime Minister and National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will be our next President like it or not.





This was revealed by Tharaka Nithi Women Representative, Beatrice Nkatha, (Jubilee) while addressing Jubilee supporters in the County.





Nkatha, who is an ardent supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, noted that going by the numbers in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register, Raila has an edge over Uhuru and will easily beat him in August.





She said if Jubilee does not do...



