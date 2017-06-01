RAILA dejected as IEBC maintains Al Ghurair will print ballot papers despite links to the KENYATTA family

Thursday June 15, 2017 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has maintained that Al Ghurair, Dubai, will print the ballot papers for the August 8 polls despite noise from opposition leaders.





In a statement after meeting presidential candidates on Thursday, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said Al Ghurair will go ahead and print the ballot papers since there was no evidence linking the firm to the Jubilee Government.





Chebukati revealed that the contract between the commission and the Dubai-based firm, Al Ghurair, has..



