RAILA ‘chased away’ from Mumias as residents vow to vote for UHURU – You are our enemy

Tuesday June 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, may never set foot in Mumias again after cane farmers held demos accusing him of shielding individuals who looted from the miller.





The sugarcane farmers told Raila Odinga to forget their votes for not supporting efforts to prosecute the looters of Mumias Sugar Company, among them Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero.





They vowed to vote for...



