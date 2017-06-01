RAILA cancels NASA campaigns in Nyeri/ Kiambu after humiliation on Madaraka Day by UHURU/ RUTO

..given a chance to speak at the fete.





This did not go down well with him and his supporters who felt that being an opposition leader, he ought to have been recognised and given a chance to speak.





In a statement, ODM Communication Director, Philip Etale, confirmed the cancellation of the Nyeri and Kiambu tour by Raila Odinga and his NASA brigade.





Instead, Raila will campaign in Kajiado, Meru and Tharaka Nithi.





“Raila will go to Kajiado County on Thursday , visit Meru on Friday and later proceed to Tharaka Nithi on Saturday .”





“The previous campaign itinerary was not authentic,” Etale said.





