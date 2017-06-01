RAILA and NASA thanks IEBC for the first time and signals the match to State House is unstoppable

Tuesday June 27, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) has thanked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for not appealing a court ruling allowing Presidential election results to be announced at the Constituency level.





The NASA Nairobi team led by Governor Evans Kidero and Senate aspirant Edwin Sifuna praised the Wafula Chebukati-led commission for not wasting time appealing the ruling.





The team also took a swipe at Jubilee Party for...



