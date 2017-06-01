Protests in Bungoma as youths who were ferried to attend UHURU/ RUTO’s rally demand pay! VIDEO

Monday, June 12, 2017 - Protests erupted in Bungoma County on Sunday as youths ferried to attend President Uhuru’s campaign rally claim they were abandoned.





The angry youths named Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and Sirisia MP, John Waluke, as leaders who ferried them to the rallies promising to pay them but left them stranded.





Waluke was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket but he jumped ship to Jubilee while Lusaka folded his New Ford Kenya party to join Jubilee party.





“Hatutaki Jubilee hapa.”





“Hatutaki Jubilee Bungoma.”





“Hapa ni NASA.”





“Tunataka kumwambia Waluke kama...



