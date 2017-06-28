Prophet OWUOR resurrects a dead woman via text message, PHOTOs and details of the miracle.

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Controversial prophet David Owuor, who is commonly known as the Mighty Prophet of God, is alleged to have resurrected a dead woman in Pokot by the name Rosa through a text message.





Below is the stunning testimony of what happened,





“Rosa from South Pokot fell very sick on Wednesday, June 22 .She became very weak and was collapsing. By midnight, her situation had worsened and she was unable to walk and experienced a lot of difficulty breathing.





At that moment, her husband, Pastor Samson, called the senior pastor requesting him to send a prayer to the Prophet Owuor, and immediately after the phone call, Rosa stopped breathing, stretched out her legs and urinated on herself, "Rosa’s husband then covered her with a blanket and his daughter tried to close Rosa’s eyes that were still open, but she realized that the eyes were unable to close, her body was cold and stiff, and the heart had stopped beating. She ran outside with her siblings and started wailing, “Their loud screaming woke up the neighbors who ran to see what was happening and when they uncovered the blanket to check on Rosa to confirm her status, they found she’d died. They ran out and also started mourning aloud.





“At 12:51 am, a message arrived from the man of God, saying ‘It is well’. Immediatey, Pastor Samson called his children and told them ‘do not be chaotic, don’t wail but let us celebrate that your mother will come back from the dead because the mightiest prophet of God says it is well’, “To their shock, one and a half hours later, Rosa suddenly begun coughing and sneezing, then asked everyone twice, ‘who has brought me back’. Her daughter told her Jesus had brought her back and since then, villagers who’d come to mourn her broke out in celebration,” said a witness to the ‘miracle’.





