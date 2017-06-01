Profanity as RAILA ODINGA mocks God in broad daylight! UHURU/ RUTO will shock him in August!

Saturday June 17, 2017 - In the book of Galatians, Chapter 6 verse 7 to 9, the Bible says





“ Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.





Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.





Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up."





These two verses are messages that Apostle Paul delivered to a number of early Christians communities in..



