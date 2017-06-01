President UHURU caught lying on why KISII IDPs were not compensated early (LOOK)

Monday, June 19, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta recently issued a staggering Sh800m as compensation for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of 2007/2008 Post Election Violence in Kisii and Nyamira Counties.





Local leaders accused the President of enticing voters ahead of the August poll arguing that other IDPs from certain regions were compensated several years ago.





Borabu MP, Ben Momanyi, dismissed Uhuru’s gesture as ‘meaningless’ and maintained that the community will support opposition outfit, NASA, in August.





“I am yet to know the criteria used to award Kisii IDPs just Sh50, 000 while their counterparts from other parts of the country received over Sh40, 000,” he said.





“This is a mockery to...



