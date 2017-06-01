Premium Administration Assistant Job in Kenya

Premium Administration Assistant
The role will be responsible for investigating, identifying and resolving/ reducing suspense amounts on premium and bank statement accounts.

Responsibilities

·         Investigating and identifying causes of premium credit.
·         Implementing solutions for reduction/ elimination of premium credit (suspense)
·         Assisting in implementation of unidentified money resolution on a daily basis
·         Assisting on stoppage of premium on matured policies and other exits.
·         Processing of refunds to policyholders
·         Assisting in transfer of misallocated premium.

Qualifications

·         Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/ Marketing/ Insurance or its equivalent from a recognized institution.
·         Diploma in Insurance from AIIK / ACII or its equivalent from a recognized institution will be an added advantage
·         Or at least CPA Part 1
·         Minimum of six months relevant experience would be desirable
Skills and Attributes
·         Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
·         Ability to work with minimum supervision
·         Excellent planning and organization skills;
·         Excellent problem solving skills;
·         Knowledgeable of industry’s rules and regulations; and
·         Results driven and customer focused
How to Apply
If you feel you fit this role, click here to apply

   

