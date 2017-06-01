Premium Administration Assistant Job in Kenya

Premium Administration Assistant

The role will be responsible for investigating, identifying and resolving/ reducing suspense amounts on premium and bank statement accounts.

Responsibilities

· Investigating and identifying causes of premium credit.

· Implementing solutions for reduction/ elimination of premium credit (suspense)

· Assisting in implementation of unidentified money resolution on a daily basis

· Assisting on stoppage of premium on matured policies and other exits.

· Processing of refunds to policyholders

· Assisting in transfer of misallocated premium.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/ Marketing/ Insurance or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Diploma in Insurance from AIIK / ACII or its equivalent from a recognized institution will be an added advantage

· Or at least CPA Part 1

· Minimum of six months relevant experience would be desirable

Skills and Attributes

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

· Ability to work with minimum supervision

· Excellent planning and organization skills;

· Excellent problem solving skills;

· Knowledgeable of industry’s rules and regulations; and

· Results driven and customer focused

How to Apply