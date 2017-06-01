Premium Administration Assistant Job in Kenya

Premium Administration Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 16:01
The role will be responsible for investigating, identifying and resolving/ reducing suspense amounts on premium and bank statement accounts.
Responsibilities
· Investigating and identifying causes of premium credit.
· Implementing solutions for reduction/ elimination of premium credit (suspense)
· Assisting in implementation of unidentified money resolution on a daily basis
· Assisting on stoppage of premium on matured policies and other exits.
· Processing of refunds to policyholders
· Assisting in transfer of misallocated premium.
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/ Marketing/ Insurance or its equivalent from a recognized institution.
· Diploma in Insurance from AIIK / ACII or its equivalent from a recognized institution will be an added advantage
· Or at least CPA Part 1
· Minimum of six months relevant experience would be desirable
Skills and Attributes
· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
· Ability to work with minimum supervision
· Excellent planning and organization skills;
· Excellent problem solving skills;
· Knowledgeable of industry’s rules and regulations; and
· Results driven and customer focused
How to Apply
If you feel you fit this role, click here to apply