Poverty made by UHURU KENYATTA! Read this masterpiece by ANWAR SADDAT.
When I brush my teeth with a toothpaste that used to be "Made in Kenya" but now "Made in India" I feel sorry for the impoverished worker in Nairobi's Industrial Area.
When I wear shirts that used to be "Made in Kenya" but now "Made in China" I feel sorry for the impoverished cotton farmer in Nyanza, Western and Coast regions and all the cotton-based factories that had to close down.
When I polish my "Made in China" shoes that used to be from Kenya with a "Made in Egypt" shoe polish that used to be "Made in Kenya" I feel sorry for the impoverished factory worker in Baba Dogo, Limuru's Bata people and all hide producers.
When I eat rice from…
