Pokot leaders welcome Uhuru’s SGR and warn RAILA to stop being jealous - UHURU will win again

..boom for pastoralists in the region who can now move livestock products to Mombasa for export.





Speaking during Madaraka Day Celebrations, Kachapin took issue with National Super Alliance (NASA) warning Raila Odinga not to politicize the SGR project.





He accused Raila and his team of lying to Kenyans about the SGR project and warned Kenyans to avoid such leaders who ride on lies to win votes.





He exuded confidence that Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee will win the August elections by a landslide thanks to SGR.





