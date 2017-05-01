Pokot leaders welcome Uhuru’s SGR and warn RAILA to stop being jealous - UHURU will win again

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:19

Friday June 2, 2017 - West Pokot leaders have welcomed the new Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.


Led by Governor Simon Kachapin, Labour Principal Secretary, Khadijah Kassachom, and Kapenguria MP, Samuel Moroto, they praised Uhuru and his Government for bringing the SGR.

They said the new railway line will open up the region for trade, describing the project as a...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno