Pokot leaders welcome Uhuru’s SGR and warn RAILA to stop being jealous - UHURU will win again

Friday June 2, 2017 - West Pokot leaders have welcomed the new Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday .





Led by Governor Simon Kachapin, Labour Principal Secretary, Khadijah Kassachom, and Kapenguria MP, Samuel Moroto, they praised Uhuru and his Government for bringing the SGR.





They said the new railway line will open up the region for trade, describing the project as a...



