Plane crash survivor stuns world with her amazing ‘America’s Got Talent act (VIDEO)

Monday, June 12, 2017 - This amazing lady received standing ovation for her awe-inspiring audition on America’s Got Talent.





One of two survivors of a plane crash in Nigeria in 2005, Kechi Okwuchi wowed both the judges and audience with her rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’.





“I was in a plane crash when I was 16 years old back in Nigeria, it took the lives of 107 out of 109 passengers and I was one of the two survivors,” she told the judges.





Asked by Simon Cowell how she...



